Man detained for vandalising road sign

The police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) from Lagos command has detained a 33-year-old man for allegedly stealing an electronic road sign.

RRS made this known in a post on its X handle@rrsLagos767 on Monday night.

It said the suspect was apprehended at about 2am last Wednesday in Oshodi area of the state while removing the installation.

“The suspect was apprehended for stealing one of the electronic road signs installed on Five Star Bridge, Oshodi, to caution road users to slow down.

“Vandals had, a week before, stolen the battery of one of the two road signs installed at the inward Apapa end of the bridge.

“The arrest is coming a few weeks after the RRS Commander, CSP Shola Jejeloye, deployed a patrol team to the area to stem traffic robbery and protect public infrastructure,” RRS stated.

It said the battery, cables and some pliers were recovered from the suspect. (NAN)