Man cuts off woman’s finger after seeing her with his friend

A man has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment without an option of a fine for cutting off his female friend’s finger after seeing her with one of his friends.

The man, Mas’ud Yusuf, who resides at Dei-Dei market, was arraigned before an Abuja magistrates’ court sitting in Jiwa for causing grievous hurt and assault on his female friend contrary to sections 247 and 265 of the Penal Code.

Chief Magistrate Linda J. C gave the ruling.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, J. N. Atinko, told the court that a woman, Fatima Muhammad Lawal, reported at the “A” police division in Dei-Dei on January 11, accusing the man of cutting off one of her fingers, and injuring her on another when she tried to protect her neck which the convict had aimed at with a cutlass.

He said based on the woman’s statement, the man took the action out of annoyance after he found her with one of his friends, in a room.

Yusuf admitted committing the crime but begged the court for leniency.