Man commits suicide over land dispute in Benue

A young man identified as Tartor Ayihe has allegedly taken his own life over a land dispute at Ayihe, a suburb of Makurdi metropolis in Benue State.

Witnesses said that the deceased, a 30-year-old resident of Ayihe community, on Wednesday at about 3:00pm ingested a pesticide to end his life after it became public knowledge that he sold a piece of land to three different people.

He had allegedly sold the same plot of land to three different individuals which led to a confrontation and a meeting was convened on Wednesday by the leaders of the area to resolve the issue.

But Ayihe was said to have excused himself from the meeting after discussion became rowdy.

The deceased was alleged to bought the pesticide on his way home, switched off his phone, and ingested the sniper on getting home.

His body was discovered in his compound after a community elder sent people to check on him when he did not return to the meeting.

The witnesses added that Ayihe was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The Benue Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the development, saying that operatives had been sent to to find out what happened.

“We got the report this morning (Thursday),” Anene said.