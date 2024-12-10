Man City’s 115 charges hearing concludes – reports

Manchester City’s long-awaited hearing into 115 breaches of Premier League rules has concluded, according to reports on Monday, but a verdict is not expected until 2025.

The Daily Mail reported that closing arguments in the case, which opened on September 16 at London’s International Dispute Resolution Centre, were made to an independent panel on Friday.

City strongly deny any wrongdoing, but face severe sanctions if found guilty, including potentially being relegated from the Premier League.

Everton and Nottingham Forest suffered points deductions last season for breaches of the league’s profit and sustainability rules.