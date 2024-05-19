Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title

Manchester City created English football history on Sunday, beating West Ham 3-1 to win an unprecedented fourth straight Premier League title.

Phil Foden scored twice and Rodri was also on target as Pep Guardiola’s men sealed their sixth title in seven seasons, condemning Arsenal to second place again.

Guardiola conceded City had felt the pressure in a nervy 2-0 win at Tottenham in midweek that kept the destiny of the title in their own hands.

There was far less drama as West Ham melted under the baking Manchester sun in David Moyes’ final game in charge of the Hammers.

Foden was recently crowned the football writers’ player of the year for his best-ever goalscoring season and ended any suspense after just 79 seconds.

The England international arrowed a blistering drive into the top corner to ensure there was no nervous wait for the title party to get started.

Foden doubled City’s lead inside 20 minutes with another cool left-footed finish from Jeremy Doku’s cross for his 27th goal of the season.

City should have been out of sight before halftime as Alphonse Areola denied Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland failed to turn in from point-blank range.

Out of nowhere, there was a twist in the tale of the first half when, from a West Ham corner, Mohammed Kudus’ outrageous overhead kick flew high past Stefan Ortega.

City swiftly restored order at the start of the second period and fittingly it was Rodri, himself a player of the year contender, who delivered the knockout blow to Arsenal’s title hopes.

By achieving a degree of league dominance never seen before, City have made their case to be considered the greatest side English football has produced.

There was an anti-climactic end as City players had to tell fans to get off the pitch before the fulltime whistle.

Thousands of supporters poured onto the field at the end despite pleas from the club to stay off the playing surface.