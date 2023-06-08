Man City replace Real Madrid as Europe’s most valuable club

Manchester City have been named as Europe’s most valuable football club, ousting Real Madrid, in a report published on Thursday, before this weekend’s Champions League…

Manchester City have been named as Europe’s most valuable football club, ousting Real Madrid, in a report published on Thursday, before this weekend’s Champions League final.

The Football Benchmark report ranks Europe’s 32 most prominent clubs based on a series of criteria including assessments of their financial statements, squad value and the size of their broadcast market.

City, who play Inter Milan in Saturday’s Champions League final in Istanbul, came out on top with a valuation of €4.073 billion.

That figure saw them overtake Madrid, last year’s European champions whose own value was just behind, at €4.006 billion.

The Spanish giants had come out on top in the previous four years.

