Man City reach verbal agreement on £47m Nunes deal

Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement with Wolves over a £47.3m deal to sign midfielder Matheus Nunes.
The deal for the 25-year-old has not been formally agreed yet, but if completed, there will be no add-ons.
City had a previous bid for the Portugal international rejected last week, with Wolves believed to be wanting in excess of £60m.
Nunes has been absent from training recently after making it clear he wants to join Pep Guardiola’s side.
In addition, Wolves have agreed to sign City’s England Under-21 international Tommy Doyle on loan, with the option of a £4.3m transfer that would include a huge sell-on clause for City.
These two deals are separate and come after City refused to meet Wolves’ initial £60m-plus valuation for Nunes.