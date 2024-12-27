Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton draw

Erling Haaland had a second-half penalty saved as Manchester City’s astonishing slump continued with a 1-1 draw against lowly Everton at the Etihad Stadium.

Winners of the last four Premier League titles, the English champions have won just once in their last 13 games in all competitions.

Bernardo Silva put City in front early on before Iliman Ndiaye salvaged a point for the Toffees.

City climb to sixth but could end the day five points adrift of the top four.

A hard-fought point for the visitors edges Everton five clear of the relegation zone in 15th.

City boss Pep Guardiola conceded ahead of the game that his side are at risk of failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 15 years.

The top four automatically qualify for Europe’s premier club competition but fifth is likely to be enough this season due to a strong start by English clubs in European competition.

“The one team that has been in the Champions League for the past years has been Manchester City,” said Guardiola. “Now we are at risk, of course we are. Definitely.”

Not for the first time in City’s miserable few months they failed to build on a promising start.