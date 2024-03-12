✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Man City keeper Ederson to miss up to four weeks

Manchester City have suffered a serious blow to their Premier League title defence after Ederson was ruled out for up to four weeks with a…

Manchester City
Manchester City players
Manchester City have suffered a serious blow to their Premier League title defence after Ederson was ruled out for up to four weeks with a thigh injury he sustained in Sunday’s Premier League draw with Liverpool and is likely to miss their crucial meeting with the leaders, Arsenal, on 31 March.

Ederson was hurt when he fouled striker Darwin Nunez for a Liverpool penalty, from which the hosts equalised.

Although the Brazilian carried on after receiving treatment, he had to be replaced soon after by Stefan Ortega.

Ederson, 30, is set to miss City’s next Premier League game at home to title rivals Arsenal on 31 March.

He would also miss this Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final at home to Newcastle, which is followed by the latest international break.

City have assessed the extent of the damage and told the Brazilian FA that Ederson will not be fit for international duty.

German keeper Ortega, 31, could also deputise for City’s home game with Aston Villa on Wednesday, 3 April and their visit to Crystal Palace the following Saturday.

Ortega previously replaced Ederson eight minutes into City’s 3-2 league win at Newcastle in January. The 31-year-old struck a confident note regarding deputising when stating he was not overawed at Anfield.

 

