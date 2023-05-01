Man City go top as Haaland equals Premier League goal record

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League as Erling Haaland equalled the competition’s single-season goal record and Julian Alvarez scored a stunner…

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League as Erling Haaland equalled the competition’s single-season goal record and Julian Alvarez scored a stunner to clinch Sunday’s 2-1 win at Fulham.

Haaland converted a third minute penalty at Craven Cottage to move level with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s single-season Premier League record total.

Shearer scored 34 for Blackburn in 1995 and Cole hit the same tally for Newcastle in 1994.

Haaland has reached 34 Premier League goals in just 30 appearances in the competition, scoring more than 21 top-flight teams have managed in total in their first 30 games this season.

It was also the Norway striker’s 50th City goal in all competitions since he signed from Borussia Dortmund last year.

Carlos Vinicius equalised for Fulham but Julian Alvarez’s first goal in six games, a brilliant long-range effort, lifted City one point clear of second placed Arsenal.

Treble-chasing City, on top for the first time in 10 weeks, have won their last eight league games and are unbeaten in their last 18 matches in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola’s red-hot team, who have a game in hand on Arsenal, need to win five of their last six games to be certain of a fifth title in six seasons.

With Haaland’s goal spree showing no signs of slowing, few would bet against them taking advantage of Arsenal’s collapse.

Arsenal, winless in their last four games, host Chelsea on Tuesday, with City back in action at home to West Ham on Wednesday.