Man City face uncertain future after Premier League charges

Manchester City were the ultra-rich “noisy neighbours” who became the Premier League’s dominant force. But they now face an uncertain future that includes the ultimate threat of relegation.

Abu Dhabi-backed City were charged by the English top flight on Monday with more than 100 alleged breaches of financial rules between 2009/10 and 2017/18, and referred to an independent commission.

The reigning champions have also been accused of failing to cooperate with investigations by the Premier League.

The club faces a range of possible punishments, including a reprimand, points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier League.