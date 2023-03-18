Man City draw Bayern as Chelase face Madrid yet again

Defending Champions Real Madrid will take on Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season. This will be the third time…

This will be the third time in a row that Chelsea will face Spanish giants in the Champions League, after beating them in the 2020/21 semifinals and losing to them in the 2021/22 quarterfinals.

Ex- Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is also set for a reunion with his former club after his current club, Real Madrid, were drawn against the Blues in the quarterfinals.

Real Madrid will play the first leg at home, with the return leg at Stamford Bridge, a tie that could effectively end Chelsea’s season.

Also, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola will be reunited with some familiar faces as he returns to Bayern Munich.

2021 finalists Manchester City play against manager Pep Guardiola’s former club Bayern Munich in the biggest tie of the round, with the first leg of the tie played at the Cityzen’s Etihad Stadium.

Inter play against Portuguese surprise package Benfica and will play in Portugal first to accommodate Milan playing first at home against Napoli.

AC Milan and Napoli were drawn against each other in the only fixture to feature teams from the same country.