Man City can still do ‘very good things’– Guardiola

Pep Guardiola said on Monday that Manchester City can still achieve “very good things” this season despite their alarming run of five straight defeats.

City host Dutch side Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday, chasing their first win in any competition since late October, but Guardiola remains bullish.

“I have the feeling that this season we will do very good things,” he told his pre-match press conference. “I don’t give up and I have the feeling we will be there.”

SPONSOR AD

“You are defending a legacy, a tradition, a success that is so difficult to handle,” he added.

“So, that’s why I relax. If we don’t do it, we don’t do it. It’s just to try to focus in the short period of time and win the next games.

“So, what I want is a commitment.”