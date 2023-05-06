Man City beat Leeds, close in on Premier League title

Manchester City opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win against Leeds on Saturday. Just hours after…

Just hours after the pomp and ceremony of the coronation of King Charles III in London’s Westminster Abbey, City underlined their desire to extend their own reign as they chase a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

Ilkay Gundogan scored both goals for Pep Guardiola’s men inside the first 27 minutes, but the City boss was left annoyed after Erling Haaland handed the German the chance to secure a hat-trick from the penalty spot.

Gundogan hit the post and within a minute Leeds were back in the game when Rodrigo fired home.

“The game is not over. It shows how nice and generous Erling is. If it is 4-0 with 10 minutes left, OK. But at 2-0? Erling is the best penalty taker right now so he has to take it,” said Guardiola.

In tribute to the King, the national anthem was played before kick-off at all four afternoon Premier League games.

But it is City who lord it over the Premier League and are well on course for a third consecutive title.

Arsenal face a tricky trip to third-placed Newcastle on Sunday, but even if the Gunners revive their title bid, City need just three wins from their last four matches to be certain of retaining the title.

Relentless City have won their last 10 league games and are unbeaten in 20 matches in all competitions.

Defeat in Sam Allardyce’s first match in charge left Leeds one place above the relegation zone on goal difference.