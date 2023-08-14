Man charged with theft TV in Ekiti

A 52-year-old man, Ayodele Afolabi, has been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court over alleged theft and possession of Indian hemp. The prosecutor, Inspector…

A 52-year-old man, Ayodele Afolabi, has been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court over alleged theft and possession of Indian hemp.

The prosecutor, Inspector Moyosola Adesola, told the court that the defendant and others still at large on August 6, in Ado-Ekiti, stole a plasma television valued at N100,000.

She noted that the police found the defendant in possession of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, in contravention of Sections 302(1) and 5(b) of the Indian Hemp Act Law of Nigeria 2004.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant his client bail.

The Magistrate, Mr Saka Afunso, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case to September 6.

