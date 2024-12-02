✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Man charged with possession of wraps of Indian hemp in Ekiti

nigeria police
nigeria police

The Ekiti State Police Command has arraigned one Awe Oluwatobi, 29, at the Chief Magistrate court sitting in Ado-Ekiti over an alleged possession of weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

The prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that on November 27 at about 2030 hours at Lekeleke area in Ado-Ekiti, the suspect conducted himself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace in the area.

Inspector Oriyomi said on the same date, time and place, the defendant had in his possession 10 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

According to the prosecutor, the offences are punishable under Section 18(b) Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2021 and Section 5b Indian hemp Act Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2009.

Counsel to the defendant, Barrister H. E. Salau, urged the court to grant him bail, which Chief Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun granted in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case to January 24, 2025 for hearing.

 

