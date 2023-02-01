Man charged with assault, breach of peace

A 55-year-old man, Rufus Olaniyi, has been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court over alleged assault and breach of peace. The prosecutor, Inspector Sodiq Adeniyi,…

The prosecutor, Inspector Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court yesterday that the defendant committed the offence on January 29, at about 1130hrs on Matthew Street in Ado-Ekiti.

Adeniyi alleged that the defendant indecently assaulted a 10-year-old girl by placing her on his laps with intent to ejaculate thereby conducting himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Olayinka Adelusi, urged the court to grant his client bail and promised that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Dolapo Babalogbon, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned to March 13.