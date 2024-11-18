Man caught with fake $2m bags one year imprisonment

A Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State has sentenced one Kehinde Amaka, a.k.a. Yomade Ademisoye Ojomo, to one year imprisonment for being in possession of fake $2,028,400.00.

The presiding judge, Justice Isa Dashen, convicted and sentenced Amaka in his ruling on 12th November 2024.

The prosecution, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said the offence is contrary to Section 2 and 5.1 (b) of the Counterfeit Currency, Special Provision Act, 2004.

At the resumed hearing on November 12, the prosecution counsel, Hadiza Afebua, reminded the court of the matter before it, explaining that it was for the continuation of trial, conviction and sentence of the defendant.

The charges read: “That you Kehinde Amaka a.k.a Yomade Ademisoye Ojomo, adult, Male Citizen of Nigeria on the 15th May 2024 in Lokoja, within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court had in your possession the sum of $2,028,400.00 (Two Million Twenty-eight Thousand Four Hundred United States Dollars) worth of counterfeit banknotes in $100 bills denomination knowing to be counterfeit and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 5(1)(b) of the Counterfeit Currency(Special Provision)Act,Cap C35 LFN, 2004.

“That you Kehinde Amaka a.k.a Yomade Ademisoye Ojomo, adult, Male Citizen of Nigeria on the 15th May 2024 in Lokoja, within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court without lawful authority had in your possession chemical dye material and instruments for making counterfeit United States $100 Dollar bills denomination and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 2 of the Counterfeit Currency (Special Provision) Act. CAP C35 LFN, 2004”.

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, the First Prosecution Witness (PW1), Alonge Opeyemi Joseph, said the matter was reported to the ant -graft agency by the NDLEA on 16 May, 2024.

“The office of the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, received a written petition together with the defendant and exhibits containing counterfeited US dollars.”

“Upon receiving the petition and defendant, the matter was assigned to Team B, Counter Terrorism, General Investigation and Pension Section,” he said.

The Prosecuting witness 1 added that he obtained the petition and the defendant together with the exhibits ; and alleged fake currencies were counted in the presence of the defendant and his statement recorded voluntarily under word of caution.