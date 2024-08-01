Man caught with 2 tubers of yam in Kaduna blames hunger

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
A man, Cletus Gandu (40), who was on Wednesday arraigned in a magistrates’ court in Kafanchan LGA of Kaduna State, told the court that he stole two tubers of yam because he was hungry.

The defendant said, “Hunger pushed me to steal yam on two occasions. I beg for leniency.”

Earlier, the civil defence prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu, told the court that one Alice Daniel reported on July 15, that the defendant stole yams from her farm in Zonkwa village on two occasions.

The Magistrate, Michael Bawa, who reserved sentencing until August 6, following the defendant’s guilty plea, ordered his remand in prison.

 

