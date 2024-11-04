✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Crime

Man canned for assaulting brother’s ex-wife

    By Abbas Tijjani Madabo

A man has appeared before a Kano Shari’a Court sitting in Kurna in Dala LGA of Kano State for allegedly assaulting the former wife of his junior brother.

The suspect, Abdurrassheed Rabi’u, allegedly assaulted the woman, Hajara Sani and inflicted serious injuries on her head during a fight over a minor disagreement.

He was charged with excessive power and inflicting injuries to which he pleaded guilty. The woman, however, said she has forgiven him.

SPONSOR AD

The Khadi, Shamsuddeen Ado Abdullahi, sentenced him to six months imprisonment for committing an offence or a fine of N40, 000. He is also to be given 10 strokes of cane.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Breaking NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars. Earning $15,000 (₦25 million naira) Monthly as a Nigerian is no longer complicated.


Click here to start.
More Stories