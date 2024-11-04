Man canned for assaulting brother’s ex-wife

A man has appeared before a Kano Shari’a Court sitting in Kurna in Dala LGA of Kano State for allegedly assaulting the former wife of his junior brother.

The suspect, Abdurrassheed Rabi’u, allegedly assaulted the woman, Hajara Sani and inflicted serious injuries on her head during a fight over a minor disagreement.

He was charged with excessive power and inflicting injuries to which he pleaded guilty. The woman, however, said she has forgiven him.

The Khadi, Shamsuddeen Ado Abdullahi, sentenced him to six months imprisonment for committing an offence or a fine of N40, 000. He is also to be given 10 strokes of cane.