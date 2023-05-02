Man breaks into Lagos church, ransacks pastor’s office for offering

A 20-year-old robbery suspect, identified as Sheriff Hassan, has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Pentecostal church at Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos and stealing…

The police said the suspect committed the crime about two weeks ago when he attended the church deliverance service.

The police said the robber reportedly broke into the church in the night to steal the church offering but was disappointed when he suddenly discovered that there was no money in the offering box.

Rather than go empty-handed, the suspect, according to the police, stole microphones and public address systems in the church.

The suspect was also said to have ransacked the pastor’s office, looking for cash and other valuables.

A case of breaking and entering and stealing was later reported at the police station at Iju-Ishaga upon which some detectives were detailed to investigate the matter.

The suspect, Hassan, was arrested and detained for interrogation over the alleged missing items in the church.