Man beats son to death for stealing 1 mudu of millet

A 16-year-old boy, Mustapha Sunusi, was on Friday evening clubbed to death by his father, Abdulwahab Sunusi, for allegedly stealing one measure (mudu) of millet…

A 16-year-old boy, Mustapha Sunusi, was on Friday evening clubbed to death by his father, Abdulwahab Sunusi, for allegedly stealing one measure (mudu) of millet in Tanagar village in Warawa LGA of Kano State.

A witness said, “Abdulwahab went overboard in an attempt to instill discipline on his 16-year-old son. He lost control of his emotions and clubbed the poor boy to death.”

The incident came barely 48 hours after a 22-year-old man hacked his mother to death at the Rimi Kebe area of Kano metropolis.

Spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, told newsmen that they were on the case and would disclose their findings to the media.