Man beats mother to death in Bauchi 

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old man, Safiyanu Dalhatu, for allegedly killing his biological mother with a pestle in Abujan Kwata area of Bauchi metropolis.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said on February 24, 2025, Peace and Security Committee members in the Abujan Kwata area of Bauchi reported the incident to the ‘A’ Divisional Police Headquarters.

“At about 3:00 PM, Safiyanu Dalhatu, a 20-year-old male resident of Abujan Kwata, allegedly assaulted his biological mother, Salama Abdullahi, a 40-year-old female of the same residence,” he stated.

Wakil explained that Dalhatu was accused of attacking Abdullahi with a heavy pestle, resulting in fractures to her both hands as well as other parts.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Abdullahi Muazu, promptly led a team of detectives to the scene and subsequently transported the victim to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi for medical attention. Unfortunately, a medical professional later confirmed her death,” he added.

Wakil noted that initial investigations revealed that the altercation between the suspect and his biological mother precipitated the assault.

“The suspect has been apprehended, and the pestle used in the incident has been recovered and documented as an exhibit.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed, has directed a thorough investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department. Following the completion of the investigation, the suspect will be prosecuted in a court of law,” he said.