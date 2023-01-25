Man beats girlfriend to death in Bayelsa

A man believed to be in his 30s, identified as Arepamowei Koru from Ogobiri Community in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has beaten his 22-year-old girlfriend, Toma Serve-god Angolo to death in the state.

The two lovers were said to be cohabiting in the man’s community before the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday.

Residents of the community told Daily Trust that the lovers have been staying together without any quarrel before a minor disagreement happened on Tuesday that led to the fight.

According to the source, the man might have hit her at a sensitive part of her body which led to her bleeding before her death.

They said it was with the help of the deceased’s elder sister that the culprit was apprehended. More so, they alerted the police at Amassoma Division, to take over the situation.

The deceased father, Mr Servegod Angolo, rushed her to the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa, but she died before they could reach the hospital.

The police spokesman in Bayelsa State, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect has been arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).