Man bags 6 months jail term for stealing soft drinks

Nafiu Sabe, a middle-aged man, has been sentenced to a six-month jail term for stealing six cartons of Maltina in Yola, Adamawa State.

The culprit was convicted and sentenced by the Jail Delivery Committee following his voluntary confession to the crime for which he was arrested and detained.

Led by the Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Hafsat Abdulrahaman, the committee visited the Jimeta Correctional Centre where the defendant was remanded.

During his confession, Nafiu admitted to stealing the drink at the Jimeta Ultra-modern Market in August 2023 and expressed remorse for his actions.

He pleaded with the committee to show mercy and vowed not to repeat the offence.

