Man bags 6 months jail for inciting mob against FRSC officials

A man identified as Nuhu Isah has been sentenced to six months in prison by the Chief Magistrate Court 1 in Yola, Adamawa State, for his role in instigating mob action against officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The court found Isah guilty of criminally intimidating the FRSC patrol team and instigating passengers to attack them while they were carrying out their lawful duties.

The defendant, who was a passer-by, was arrested and arraigned before the court for obstructing marshals on duty and criminal intimidation, which is contrary to Section 10 (9) of the FRSC Establishment Act 2001.

The court gave him an option of N20,000 fine.