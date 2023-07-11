Man bags 3 years jail for beating mum

An Ikeja magistrates’ court on Tuesday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Victor Chinedu, to three years in prison for beating his mother and destroying her property…

An Ikeja magistrates’ court on Tuesday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Victor Chinedu, to three years in prison for beating his mother and destroying her property worth N1m.

The convict, unemployed, and residing with his mother on Guinness Street, Agege, Lagos, was tried for assault, damage and threat to life.

The Magistrate, Mrs Folasade Hughes, said that the sentence was with hard labour and no option of fine.

Mrs Hughes further ordered that a mental evaluation be carried out on the convict.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Samuel Mishozunnu, told the court that Chinedu committed the offences on June 22, following an argument with his mother, Madam Abigail Samuel.

He said that the convict beat up his mother and inflicted several injuries on her face and destroyed a television set, a gas cooker, a fan, a refrigerator and a cell phone, all belonging to his mother.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 56, 173 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

