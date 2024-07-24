Man bags 14-year jail for sexual assault on minor

Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced a 24-year-old man, Sunday Asere, to 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting a six-year-old…

The prosecutor, Kunle Shina-Adeyemi told the court that the defendant, in January 2020 at Mofere in Ado Ekiti raped the girl.

Shina-Adeyemi said the offence is contrary to Section 31(2) of the Child Rights Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.

The prosecutor called six witnesses and submitted statements from the defendant and a medical report as exhibits, while the defendant, represented by his counsel, Adedayo Adewumi, did not call any witnesses.

Justice Adekunle Adeleye noted that the medical examination suggested likely sexual abuse but found no evidence of vaginal penetration. “From the entire circumstance, the prosecution was able to establish attempted assault. The defendant is liable for imprisonment for a term of 14 years,” he said.

He then sentenced the defendant to 14 years in prison.