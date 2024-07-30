Man arrested with gun, another found in his ceiling

A man, Brendan Ugwu, has been arrested for being in possession of a locally made gun in Zuba, Abuja. The FCT Commissioner of Police (CP),…

A man, Brendan Ugwu, has been arrested for being in possession of a locally made gun in Zuba, Abuja.

The FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Benneth Igweh, who disclosed this to journalists when he paraded the suspect on Saturday, said the arrest followed a complaint by one Chukwunazom Cyril.

He said the suspect was trailed and arrested around Dan Kogi Filling Station in Zuba and that a locally made gun was found on him, adding that the suspect then led the police to his house where another locally made gun was discovered in the ceiling.

CP Igweh further disclosed that two other suspected robbers who had been on the command’s watch list had been arrested.

He said the suspects, Saidi Mohammed and Miracle Felix, were arrested by a team from the Utako Police Division led by CSP Victor O. Godfrey.

He added that the suspects confessed to being in a gang of “one-chance” robbers operating around Wuse II and in the Mpape axis.