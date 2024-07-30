✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Crime
SPONSOR AD

Man arrested with gun, another found in his ceiling

A man, Brendan Ugwu, has been arrested for being in possession of a locally made gun in Zuba, Abuja. The FCT Commissioner of Police (CP),…

A man, Brendan Ugwu, has been arrested for being in possession of a locally made gun in Zuba, Abuja.

The FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Benneth Igweh, who disclosed this to journalists when he paraded the suspect on Saturday, said the arrest followed a complaint by one Chukwunazom Cyril.

He said the suspect was trailed and arrested around Dan Kogi Filling Station in Zuba and that a locally made gun was found on him, adding that the suspect then led the police to his house where another locally made gun was discovered in the ceiling.

CP Igweh further disclosed that two other suspected robbers who had been on the command’s watch list had been arrested.

He said the suspects, Saidi Mohammed and Miracle Felix, were arrested by a team from the Utako Police Division led by CSP Victor O. Godfrey.

He added that the suspects confessed to being in a gang of “one-chance” robbers operating around Wuse II and in the Mpape axis.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories