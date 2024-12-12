Man arrested over theft of neighbour’s goat in Kuje

A man, identified as Gambo Iliya, has been arrested for allegedly stealing his neighbour’s goat at Kwaku village in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

A member of the vigilante in the community, Isaac Ishaku, said the incident happened on Saturday around 2:30pm when the suspect allegedly stole the goat from a neighbour’s compound.

He said the owner of the goat, identified as Danladi and his family members had gone to the farm when the suspect went to the backyard of the man’s house and untied the goat.

He said, “When the man and his family members returned from the farm late in the evening, he went to the backyard where he discovered that his goat was missing and he raised an alarm.’’

According to him, the suspect tied the stolen goat at an uncompleted building in the community, until last Sunday when he took it to the village market to sell.

He said, “He took the goat to the wrong person in the market because when the buyer suspected that the goat was stolen, he reported it to the vigilante, who came to apprehend him.”

He said the owner of the goat later went to the market where he identified the goat, saying the suspect was manhandled by a mob before the vigilantes handed him over to security personnel.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the command was not aware of the incident.