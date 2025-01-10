Man arrested over sexual assault on minor

A man, Daniel Dankulubi, suspected to have raped a 3-year-old girl around Ganaja junction in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, narrowly escaped being lynched by a mob at a bakery.

The suspect was alleged to have raped the girl at his bakery, Our Lover’s Bread, in Lokoja on Monday.

According to the mother of the girl, Amina Abdulazeez, her daughter told her of feeling pain in her private part upon getting home from work on Tuesday.

Mrs Abdulazeez claimed further that after much pressure on her daughter, she told her that, “Brother Dankulubi” penetrated her female genital organ with his penis, and told her not to tell anyone”.

She said the suspect attempted to escape from the bakery but for people around who assisted her to hold him down until the police arrived at the scene.

Amina added that the suspect would have been lynched before the arrival of the policemen, but for the intervention of the chairman of the community who pleaded that they should allow law enforcement agencies do their job.

“The matter was reported to the police, who immediately came and whisked him away to the Zone C Divisional Police Office in Lokongoma-Lokoja,” she said.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), William Aya, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, saying that the case would be transferred to the command headquarters for further investigations.