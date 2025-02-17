Man arrested over rape of 10-year-old girl in Abuja

Vigilantes operating in Ketti community in Kabusa district in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT, have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor in the area.
The suspect, who simply gave his name as Kwali, allegedly lured the victim, a 10-year-old, to a lonely location and pushed her over a heap of refuse, and committed the act.
The commander of the vigilantes in AMAC, John Samuel, told Abuja Metro that the suspect was arrested on Friday following a complaint by an elder sister of the victim.
He said, “Thereafter, the girl was taken to a hospital where she was confirmed to have been defiled, and is currently undergoing treatment.”
He said the suspect was handed over to the police in the area for further investigation.
