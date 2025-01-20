Man arrested over attempt to defile 7-year-old girl

A man 43 year -old man identified as Awwalu Nura have been arrested for allegedly attempting to defile a 7 -year-old girl at Unguwar Abattoir in the Gwagwalada Area Council council of the FCT.

A member of the vigilante, Usman Kabiru said the incident happened on Thursday, when the man allegedly lured the girl into a makeshift wooden apartment in order to rape defile her.

He said the girl who hawks local rice, a popular Hausa delicacy called (Garau Garau) in which he said the man asked the the girl to come and collect money from him at the apartment.

He said the girl who later went to collect money and plate from the man, who lured her into the wooden apartment and attempted to defile her when a neighbour who suspected quickly raise an alarm.

“Actually, the girl used to bring this local rice (Garau Garau) to sell around the area, when the man after buying one plate and later asked the girl to come and collect her money and plate at an apartment in the area,” he said.

He added “It was when the girl went to collect her money that he lured her into the wooden apartment and shut the door and a neighbour who noticed it immediately raised an alarm,” he added.

He said it was the screaming of the girl that attracted him in which he mobilised some people around and rushed to force the door opened.

“It was when they l forced the door opened and discovered them half naked with his boxer attempting to defile the girl, they held him and dragged him out of the apartment,” he said.

According to him, some angry mobs around the area descended on him before vigilantes were invited who came and whisked away.

He said the suspect, who confessed for attempting to defile was later handed over to security personnel in the area.

The spokeswoman for the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine is yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filing the report.