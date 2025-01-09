Man arrested over ATM theft in banking hall

A man identified as Moses has been arrested for allegedly stealing two ATM cards inside a banking
hall in the Gwagwalada Area Council council of the FCT.
A witness, Solomon Michael, said the incident happened around 10:47 am on Wednesday, at the Gwagwalada branch of Zenith Bank.
He said a female customer went into the bank to deposit money when she kept her hand bag on top
of the customers desks in order to fill up a deposit form.
According to him, the woman was busy filling the deposit form when the suspect who pretended to also come to make transactions allegedly removed two ATM cards from the woman’s hand bag.
He said the woman later discovered that two of her ATM
cards were missing after she finished depositing the money and dipped her hand inside the bag to
remove one of the ATMs.
