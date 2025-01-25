Man arrested for killing wedding guest in Niger

The Niger State Police have arrested Jamilu Saidu, a resident of Kumbashi District, Mariga Local Government Area, for allegedly killing 30-year-old Iliyasu Aminu during a wedding ceremony.

According to the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, the incident occurred when a fight broke out between two villages—Yabawa and Ungwar Sarkin-Daji—in Kumbashi District during the wedding.

He said in amidst the altercation, the suspect, Jamilu, allegedly struck Iliyasu Aminu on the head with a machete, leading to his death.

Abiodun stated that the suspect confessed to the crime during police interrogation.

The police spokesperson also revealed that Jamilu was among 10 suspects arrested for various offences across the state in recent days.

He said the arrests were part of efforts outlined by the Commissioner of Police, Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, under the Command’s 2025 Policing Action Plan aimed at reducing crime and criminal activity in the new year.

Abiodun also revealed that on January 23, police officers from the Nku Police Station, Lavun LGA in collaboration with vigilante members, conducted a routine stop-and-search operation along the Bida-Nku-Patigi road, during which they intercepted a motorcycle carrying two individuals with 520 rounds of live ammunition

He said when the suspects sighted the security operatives, they fled, abandoning a sack.

“Upon searching the sack, they discovered 520 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects,” Abiodun said.

In another operation, police arrested one Nasiru Isyaka from Sabon-Gari Mangu Matachibu village near Kontagora, suspected of involvement in a kidnapping incident.

He explained that Isyaka was involved in the kidnapping that occurred on December 29, 2024 when armed men invaded the village, killing one person, and abducted two others, who were later rescued in a joint security operation.

“During initial investigations, Isyaka was identified when he visited one of the kidnapping victims, and he was recognised as one of the perpetrators. A locally-made short gun was recovered from him, and he confessed to his involvement in the crime,” Abiodun added.