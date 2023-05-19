Man arrested for killing friend, stealing motorcycle

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old man, Ezra Wadata, for allegedly killing his friend, Moses Maidoki, and stealing his motorcycle. The Police…

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old man, Ezra Wadata, for allegedly killing his friend, Moses Maidoki, and stealing his motorcycle.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in an interview with Daily Trust in Lafia, the state capital, on Friday.

Nansel stated that the suspect, who was living with his deceased friend, Moses, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, committed the offence owing to a disagreement that ensued between them.

According to the PPRO, the duo after some days, reconciled their differences, but Ezra still went ahead and killed his friend in a bid to teach him a lesson and steal his motorcycle.

He said, “The both of them were friends, infact they were living together. But a fight ensued between them, which they later settled.

“However, after two weeks of settling the matter, Ezra killed Moses and locked his corpse inside the house after stealing his motorcycle.

“After some days, the neighbours in the area were no longer comfortable with the smell coming out of their (Ezra and Moses’) house, so they approached the police in Kubwa, Abuja, and that was how they knew that Moses had been killed.

“On noticing that the police were after him, the suspect quickly sold the motorcycle in Abuja and ran to his village called Ninga, in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, where he was arrested by police officers in the state.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime, and investigation into the matter has commenced as directed by the Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba.”