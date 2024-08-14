Man arrested for impersonating EFCC, army operatives in Ogun

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ogun State Command, on Tuesday, paraded two suspects over alleged vandalism and impersonation. Parading the suspects at the…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ogun State Command, on Tuesday, paraded two suspects over alleged vandalism and impersonation.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters, Kobape Road, Abeokuta on Tuesday, the Corps’ Commandant, David Ojelabi, said that Oluwatobi Salami aged 30, was arrested by members of the Sagamu community around OGD International Market and was later handed over the officials of the NSCDC.

The commandant said “Salami specialises in impersonating and disguising as operatives the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Nigerian Army.

He said EFCC jackets and soldiers’ uniforms were found with him, adding that he would be handed over to the appropriate authority for further discrete investigation.

Ojelabi explained further that “Idris Zakari aged 20 of Bagudu LGA, Kebbi State, was on Friday, August 9, 2024, arrested at railway in Ifo LGA of the state for vandalising the railway clips.

“Zakari was arrested by the men of So-Safe Corps and in the interest of inter-agency collaboration and effective investigation, he was handed over to the NSCDC State’s Command for further investigation and prosecution,” he said.

He described the act of vandalising government owned infrastructure as an affront on “Our collective heritage and an act of economic sabotage that the command will never tolerate and ensure that those caught are made to pay for their criminal acts according to the laid down rules.”

Salami while speaking with journalists said “I actually stole the uniforms from a bag that I picked up from a hotel in Lekki. I don’t usually wear it but I have taken pictures with it and sent it to my friends who I have told I am an officer.

“I also like entering Lagos as an officer, I sincerely regret this and I pray that the government will use this to warn me and let me go as my parents are dead.”