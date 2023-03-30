Man arrested for defiling 9-month-old baby

The police in Lagos State have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly defiling a nine-month-old baby. The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the…

The police in Lagos State have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly defiling a nine-month-old baby.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, said the case was reported on Monday at about 10pm by a concerned member of the public.

He explained that the suspect allegedly went to the apartment where the baby’s mother laid her on the floor and left to buy something outside the compound.

He said, “The suspect allegedly had sexual intercourse with the little baby and ran away from the scene.

“The mother of the baby, aged 16, came to the station with the baby and was issued a medical form to enable her to take the child to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

“However, on Tuesday at about 11pm, the suspect was smoked out from his hiding by detectives from Ijora Badia Division.”

The spokesman said both complainant and suspect had made statements, adding that the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation.