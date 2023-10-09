Man arrested for defiling 7-year-old daughter in Edo

The police in Edo State have arrested a man, Felix Iloghevbo, for allegedly defiling his seven-year-old daughter on September 19, in Idokpa community in…

The police in Edo State have arrested a man, Felix Iloghevbo, for allegedly defiling his seven-year-old daughter on September 19, in Idokpa community in Uhuwonde LGA.

The command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said the suspect made a statement and confessed to the crime while the victim was taken to the Vivian Medical Centre.

Also, Chidi said the police arrested one Godwin Osaghale for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Uromi in Esan South East LGA following a complaint from the father of the victim, Ehiavwin Great, that the suspect entered his apartment while he was not around, met his sick daughter on a chair and forcefully had sex with her.

