✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Crime

Man arrested for defiling 7-year-old daughter in Edo

  The police in Edo State have arrested a man, Felix Iloghevbo, for allegedly defiling his seven-year-old daughter on September 19, in Idokpa community in…

 

The police in Edo State have arrested a man, Felix Iloghevbo, for allegedly defiling his seven-year-old daughter on September 19, in Idokpa community in Uhuwonde LGA.

The command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said the suspect made a statement and confessed to the crime while the victim was taken to the Vivian Medical Centre.

Also, Chidi said the police arrested one Godwin Osaghale for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Uromi in Esan South East LGA following a complaint from the father of the victim, Ehiavwin Great, that the suspect entered his apartment while he was not around, met his sick daughter on a chair and forcefully had sex with her.

 

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: