Man arrested for defiling 11-year-old girl in Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 20-year-old man, Hammed Lawal, who allegedly defiled an 11-year-old girl in a bathroom in Aiyepe Ijebu community in Odogbolu LGA.

The state’s police spokesman, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed this to newsmen on Thursday, said the victim’s father reported at the Odogbolu Division that the suspect, “Unlawfully had carnal knowledge of his daughter inside his bathroom.”

Odutola said the defiled girl had been taken to the Odogbolu General Hospital for medical examination, emotional therapy and counselling.

While warning that Section 218 of the Criminal Code stipulates life imprisonment for any person who had unlawful carnal knowledge of a girl under the age of 13, Odutola expressed concern that in the penultimate week, “Not less than four defilement cases were reported.”

