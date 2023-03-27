Man arrested for defiling 10-year-old neighbour in Abuja

A 48-year-old man, Adekola Adeshina, has been arrested by the police in Abuja for allegedly defiling his neighbours ten-years-old daughter. The FCT Commissioner of…

A 48-year-old man, Adekola Adeshina, has been arrested by the police in Abuja for allegedly defiling his neighbours ten-years-old daughter.

The FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Sadiq Abubakar, who disclosed this while parading the suspect at the command’s headquarters, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint by one Rose Solomon who resided behind Prince & Princess Estate, Abuja.

He explained that following interrogation the suspect confessed in a written statement that he committed the crime severally.

He further said, “While the 10-year-old girl is undergoing medical examination, we wish to call on parents and guardians to pay a great level of attention to changes in behavioural patterns of their wards and ensure that measures are put in place to shield them against sexual crimes.”

The CP enjoined the public to continue to be vigilant and make prompt calls/complaints through the command’s emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.