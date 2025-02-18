Man arrested for allegedly stealing cow meat worth N2m

The Plateau state police command has arrested one Ibrahim Mohammed, who allegedly stole cow meat valued at about N2.5 million.

According to the state police commissioner, Emmanuel Adesina, who paraded the suspect, the suspect stole the meat from a cold room at an abattoir in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

While parading the suspect, the commissioner said a locally fabricated rifle was recovered from him.

The commissioner said, “On 02/10/2025 at about 10am, a report was lodged that on 29/09/2024, one Ibrahim Mohammed of Rigip Abattoir Jos, trespassed into his cold room at Abattoir market and stole his beef (cow meat) valued about N2.5 million and escaped to an unknown destination.

“In respect of this ugly incident, our men swung into action and arrested the suspect on 24/01/2025 at about 8pm. Exhibits recovered from him included one locally fabricated rifle loaded with six cartridges.

“In the course of investigation, one Abubakar Gambo of Gangare was arrested for purchasing the stolen beef. One Sadiq Isah, Samuel Bello, Rabiu Usman and Daniel Nyam, all of abattoir, were arrested in connection to the recovered revolver pistol. The suspect will be charged to court after investigation.’’