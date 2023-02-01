Man arraigned over N115,000 fraud

…Another for sexual assault The police in Osun State on Wednesday arraigned a 32-year-old man, Sola Babatunde, before an Ile-Ife magistrates’ court over an alleged…

The police in Osun State on Wednesday arraigned a 32-year-old man, Sola Babatunde, before an Ile-Ife magistrates’ court over an alleged N115,000 fraud.

The prosecutor, ASP Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant sometime in January, at the Arubidi area of Ile-Ife, stole the sum of N115,000, property of one Alfred Gabriel.

He said, “The defendant fraudulently collected the sum of N115,000 from one Alfred Gabriel under the pretext of selling a motorcycle to him, which he did not.” The defendant pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of fraud and theft.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. I. Sarumi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum and adjourned to February 20.

In another case, a 55-year-old man, Rufus Olaniyi, was charged before an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

The prosecutor, Insp Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendant indecently assaulted the girl and conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and his counsel, Mr Olayinka Adelusi, urged the court to grant him bail.

The Magistrate, Dolapo Babalogbon, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned to March 13. (NAN)