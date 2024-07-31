Man arraigned for stealing slippers

A 27-year-old man, Jimoh Samod, on Tuesday, appeared before a Badagry magistrates’ court over alleged theft of 203 packs of slippers valued at N3,045,000. The…

A 27-year-old man, Jimoh Samod, on Tuesday, appeared before a Badagry magistrates’ court over alleged theft of 203 packs of slippers valued at N3,045,000.

The prosecutor, Inspector Edet Ekpo, told the court that the defendant between July 5 and July 6, at Jegba in the Marina area of Badagry, Lagos, stole 203 packs of rubber slippers valued at N3,045,000, property of one Bankole Ajibola.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mr N. A. Layeni, granted him bail in the sum of N1.5m, with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to August 14. (NAN)