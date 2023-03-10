Man approaches court, says wife abandoned him for 12 years

A public servant, Chime Harrison, on Thursday, dragged his wife, Valeria, before a customary court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, over alleged abandonment. The petitioner, who resides…

The petitioner, who resides in Karshi, Abuja, made the allegation in a divorce petition he filed against his wife.

He alleged that, “She secretly moved from our matrimonial home with my three children to an unknown destination. I have not set my eyes on my children for over 12 years.

“I am not asking her to come back to me. I pray this honourable court to grant me divorce and custody of the children.

Valeria, a businesswoman, denied the allegations.

The Judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the matter to March 30. (NAN)