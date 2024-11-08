Man alleges police involvement in son’s killing, demands corpse for burial

A grieving father, Joseph Onminyi, has called for justice following the alleged killing of his 19-year-old son, Peter, by operatives of the police’s Operation Zenda unit in Benue State.

The heartbroken father yesterday cried out for justice and demanded the immediate release of the dead body of his son to enable the family give it a decent burial according to Idoma traditional rites and custom.

Onminyi claimed his son, who was unarmed and eating at home, was shot on May 19, 2024, during an unannounced police raid at their residence in Makurdi.

He explained that his son was shot without any warning, while other family members watched in horror, adding that the police allegedly removed Peter’s body and confiscated household belongings, including electronics and motorcycles.

He added that his family has since been barred from their home and left to sleep on the streets or in incomplete buildings.

Speaking to journalists in Makurdi yesterday, Onminyi, a retired health worker, described his son as a peaceful young man with no known criminal associations.

He expressed frustration over the police’s refusal to provide explanations for their actions and called the incident a clear case of police brutality.

“We have been left homeless and traumatised. I appeal to the authorities and the entire world to hold the Nigerian police accountable and bring justice for my son,” Onminyi said.

But SP Catherine Anene, spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, said that the incident involved a suspect allegedly connected to kidnapping and armed robbery.

She added that the matter was under review and promised further details.

The bereaved father has, however, filed a human rights lawsuit, alleging police misconduct and seeking justice for his son’s extrajudicial killing.

He urged civil society and human rights organisations to support his family’s demand for justice and called for a timely resolution in court, which he claimed has faced delays due to police non-cooperation.