Man allegedly stabs friend over girlfriend

A 28- year -old man, Zubairu Usman, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and inflicting injuries on his friend, Yahaya Aliyu, during a scuffle over a woman at Paso community in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

A resident of Paso, identified as Ahmad, said the incident happened on Sunday, around 10:26 pm at a viewing centre in the area.

He said the suspect allegedly invited his friend’s girlfriend to a viewing centre for discussion but his friend, Aliyu, who has been suspecting him of dating his girlfriend, got the information and traced them to the viewing centre.

SPONSOR AD

He said upon arriving at the centre, Aliyu saw his friend with his girlfriend outside the viewing centre and he slapped him in the presence of the girl, which led to a serious fight.

According to him, the suspect allegedly brought out a Knife and stabbed his friend on the neck and hand before escaping from the scene.

He said, “The vigilantes mobilised to the scene and saw Aliyu, who is a friend of the suspect, lying on the ground in a pool of his blood. And upon enquiry, it was discovered that his friend is dating his girlfriend secretly and he traced him to the viewing centre to fight him.

“From the available information, Zubairu claimed to have been dating the girl for two years and wanted to marry her but his friend always came behind to pick her.”

He said the suspect was arrested and that the victim is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Zuba.

The police in the area said the incident was not reported.