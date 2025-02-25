Man allegedly kills wife during argument in Edo

The operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested one Kelvin Izekor over the alleged murder of his wife, Success Izekor (38).

The incident, it was gathered, happened at No 50, Upper Mission Extension, Benin City.

It was gathered that the suspect inflicted a matchet cut on his wife’s head over a misunderstanding, leading to her death.

SPONSOR AD

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Moses Yamu, said the police received information that a suspect was about to be lynched by an irate mob over alleged killing of his wife.

He said the operatives of the Aduwawa Division swiftly moblised to the scene and met the lifeless body of the woman with deep cuts on her head.

Yamu said it took serious efforts by the police operatives to pacify the mob, rescue, and take the suspect into custody for investigation.

Yamu added that the victim was removed and rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead by a doctor.

According to him, the state Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimenyin, decried the recent cases of spouses being violent against each other.

He assured the public of diligent investigation into the death of the woman and that whoever found culpable would be dealt with according to the law.