man allegedly kills, buries dad in niger

A 29-year-old man, Muzamilu Abubakar, has allegedly killed and buried his 60-year-old father, Malam Abubakar Adawa Tsonga, in Chanchaga LGA of Niger State.

City & Crime gathered that the victim and the son lived at the Barikin Sale New Extension area in Chanchaga.

When our correspondent visited the scene of the incident, he was told that the dismembered body had already been exhumed and taken to the Kpakungu Police Station and the suspect arrested.

A source said, “The father was declared missing on Monday and a new grave was discovered in the house this morning (Tuesday). When it was dug up, we found that it was the body parts of the man we had been looking for.

“We established that he was killed by his son. He was forced to dig up the grave. When he did that, it was his father’s body parts that were brought out. However, the head and legs were missing. The body parts were packaged in cement sacks.”

It was learnt that the suspect allegedly committed the act after his step-mother went to pay electricity bill at the AEDC office.

The state’s police spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, said he would get back to our correspondent on the incident.

The spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident.

He said “On 30/7/2024 at about 10am, information was received at Kpakungu Div that on 29/7/2024, one Abubakar Adawa (65) was declared missing from his house at Barkin-Sale area of Minna.

“Police operatives attached to the Div led by the DPO visited the house, while one Mizanmil Abubakar and Aisha Abubakar, the mother and son were invited for interrogation

“However, the whole compound was thoroughly searched, and surprisingly, the severed body of the missing person was discovered buried in a shallow grave within the compound”.

Abiodun said the son had confessed being responsible for the killing, saying that his late father had much hatred for him, hence, he used a hoe to kill and severed the victim into parts before he buried him in a shallow grave within the compound.