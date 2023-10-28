Man allegedly beats neighbour to death over N4,500 in Ogun

One Wasiu Oyekan has reportedly beaten one of his neighbours to death over N4,500 in Abeokuta, Ogun State. It was gathered that the neighbour, Ibrahim…

One Wasiu Oyekan has reportedly beaten one of his neighbours to death over N4,500 in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

It was gathered that the neighbour, Ibrahim Lateef, died when the suspect allegedly punched him in the neck hence he fell, hitting his head on the ground.

The incident happened around Kobiti Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta.

Oyekan who resides at Ile-Elewe Family in Kobiti was reported to have accused the deceased’s son and one other boy of spoiling his Play Station video game while playing some time in August.

He had demanded a sum of N9,000 to repair the Play Station game, out of which the boy’s 50-year-old father gave him N4,500, with a promise to pay the balance later.

The delay in paying the N4,500 balance prompted Oyekan to drag the deceased’s son to the police station.

“When his father returned home and discovered that Wasiu had taken his son to the police station, he went straight to him and while he was trying to ask why Wasiu took his son to the police station, he attacked him with a blow in his neck. Lateef fell immediately and his head hit the ground. He started bleeding from his nose and ears. He eventually died,” an eyewitness said.

The eyewitness said the suspect is presently at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Police Headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Lateef, also known as Tijuuku, is reportedly survived by his mother, a wife who is nursing a two-month-old baby girl, his other children and younger siblings.

The Police Spokesman, Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident on Friday.

Odutola referred our correspondent to the Divisional Police Officer of Oke-Itoku, CSP Hadiza Abu Oganyi, under whose jurisdiction the incident happened.

The DPO also confirmed the incident, saying she had transferred the case to the force headquarters the day it happened.

According to her, the deceased went to fight Oyekan for reporting his child at the police station, saying that was the beginning of the incident.

The DPO said she would forward other details to the PPRO as she is not allowed to talk to the press.

